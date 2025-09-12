The Prelate of the Methodist Church in Nigeria, His Eminence Dr Oliver Aba, has been conferred with the title of Enyioha I of Enugu State.

Dr Aba was conferred with the title by the traditional ruler of Akegbe-Ugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, HRM Igwe Greg Ugwu, JP, on Thursday.

During the event, HRM Ugwu, who doubles as the grand-patron of the Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, appreciated the church for its spiritual and people-oriented programmes aimed at making humanity better.

He called on the Prelate to continue to pray for the state and Governor Peter Mbah to enable him to sustain the services he is rendering to the people of the state.

“The prelate has heard about Enugu State, and our governor, Dr Peter Mbah. Continue to pray for this state and our governor for the great work he is doing. Leadership is given by God. Let God provide the governor with advisers, including traditional rulers, who will not betray him,” the monarch said.

His Royal Majesty further requested Dr Aba to pray for the state’s youth, even as he expressed worry over the youth’s increasing involvement in ritual activities.

“The prelate should pray for our youth to turn a new leaf. Our youth are giving us a headache. In the olden days, children listened to their parents. We, as traditional leaders, also pray for our youth to be hard-working, to avoid the get-rich-quick syndrome. It will lead them nowhere. They should be virtuous.”

Speaking during a follow-up colloquium held at the Enugu International Conference Centre, Dr Aba said he was impressed with the title conferred on him, as well as with Gov Mbah’s activities in the state. He requested more synergy between Enugu State and his home state, Benue, “because we are neighbours”.

“I owe this state daily prayers. Gov Mbah has a lot to offer Enugu people. I envy Enugu people. I was taken to the state Security’s Command and Control Centre at the Government House. I saw the whole state on a palm. I think some people, including my governor, need to come to Enugu to learn governance,” the Prelate said.

He also charged Gov Mbah to fix the road between Obollo-Afor and Otukpo, his district, in Benue State. According to him, “That road network is very bad. Gov Mbah has to become a friend of our Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia. We need good governance. Enugu used to be my district’s postal headquarters. We believe that we are covered in Enugu State. By such cordial relationship, we shall make a better society.”