Francis Epe has retained the annual eTranzact Golf Classic title after winning the second edition of the tournament in Abuja.

Epe, the defending champion, scored 71, one under par, consecutively on the three days of the event held at the prestigious IBB International Golf and Country Club Abuja with a total gross of 213 gross to beat other contestants to the coveted trophy for second consecutive tie on Friday.

His score was two shots better than the close rival Andrew Odoh, who came second, while Ibrahim Ocheje placed third with 220 score.

The champion who went home with N3 million cheque, was thankful to have defended the title and hopefully that he would travel to the United States for a tour in September.

“I am thankful to God that I was able to defend the title. It was tough playing against top players but I had to relax, focus and trust my ability.

“I am thankful to eTranzact and the Professional Golf Developmental (PGD) Tour for opportunities to play. We rarely have tournaments and it isn’t good for our development.

“Hopefully, I will feature in more events before the end of the year. I hope to travel to the U.S for tours in September. I hope I can get a sponsor early enough to achieve that,” Epe added.

Reaching on the success of the event, Niyi Toluwalope, the Managing Director/CEO of eTranzact, congratulated all participants, adding that the event surpassed the expectations of the organizers.

“The future of ETranzact is very bright. I think the quantity and quality of performance in this edition is a significant increase from what we saw in the first edition.

“We are happy that the investments we made to partner with and support this venture has paid off.

“We are looking forward to the next one where we will provide additional resources and ensure the quality remains consistent and get quality feedback like we have received so far,” he said.