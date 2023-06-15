EPL 2023/2024: Champions Man City To Kick Off Season At Burnley

The management of the Premier League has announced the opening-day fixtures for the 2023/2024 season.

Manchester City will kick off their bid for a record fourth straight Premier League title away to Burnley, managed by their former captain, Vincent Kompany.

The fixture list released on Thursday confirmed the Treble winners will visit Turf Moor on August 11 to raise the curtain on the 2023/24 campaign.

It will be the second time Kompany, who won the title on four occasions as City skipper, will have faced his old side as a manager, with City winning 6-0 at the Etihad in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2022/23, are seeking to become the first English team to win four successive top-flight titles.

They have dominated the Premier League in recent years, winning the title in five of the past six seasons.