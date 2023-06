President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of some Special Advisers:

According to a statement by the media office of the State House, the appointments are as follows;

Dele Alake Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.

Mr. Yau Darazo Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Wale Edun, Special Adviser, Monetary Policies.

Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Special Adviser, Energy.