Former Newcastle United striker, Alan Shearer, has claimed Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, could lose his job after the Chelsea game on Saturday.

United hosts the Blues at Old Trafford, looking to pick up only their second win this season.

If results go against Amorim’s men, they could drop into the relegation zone.

The Red Devils currently sit in 14th place with four points after four games, but Amorim has insisted he will stick by his 3-4-3 philosophy.

Shearer told Betfair: “I don’t think they can afford to be beaten like that again this weekend.

“If they were then you’d have to fear for what’s going to happen going forward for the manager.

“Amorim knows, he believes, and he will either keep or lose his job. It’s a really interesting weekend and one where he can’t take another beating like they did last weekend.”