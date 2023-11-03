Rebecca Welch will become the first woman referee to be involved in a Premier League game when she acts as fourth official for Saturday’s game between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

Wendy Toms was the first woman assistant in the Premier League, from its inception, and was followed by Natalie Aspinall and Sian Massey-Ellis. Welch will be the first to take on one of the roles of a referee, with Massey-Ellis the assistant VAR for the game.

The 39-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise this year, in January becoming the first female to take change of a Championship game, between Birmingham City and Preston North End.