The organisers of the annual Island Women Tennis Players Association Breast Cancer Awareness Open are excited about the registration for the tournament.

The one-day tournament is in its second edition and many women tennis players in Lagos have shown interest to be part of the event.

As of Thursday, the number of people who have registered have surpassed that of last year with more still expected to join later today, Friday.

Head, Planning Committee, Nora Azubuike, stated that it was a delight that more women are coming for the second edition.

“I believe the success of our first edition has affected this as more people are coming. We are happy and excited about this.

“This is not just about tennis, we are also looking at educating women about our health. We hope to create enlightenment and awareness for women to do a regular check-up always. We also want to educate them on where and how to get support for affected individuals,” Azubuike said.

IWTPA’s health partners led by Dr. Adebimpe Abudu are also set to play their role on Saturday.

The Tennis Courts of the Ikoyi Club 1938 will be busy from 8am on Saturday as the women tennis players compete for honours.

Dr Abudu said education was very important when talking about breast cancer.

“There are salient things many do not know which are very important. We will enlighten the participants and expect them to also share the knowledge with people around them, “Abudu noted.

Some of the players expected are Nene Lawani, Ngozi Chidozie and Somi Ochuba from the VGC, Yinka Abiola Adams and Ogechi Iheanacho from Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. Onyinye Ojukwu and Patricia Duru will also feature for Lekki Tennis Club, Ngozi Thomas from Luik tennis Club, Igwebuike Faustina and Oluchi Igwe will represent Ikoyi Club while Phillip Deborah and Halimat Musa are some of those expected from other clubs.