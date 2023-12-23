Arsenal secured a thrilling 1-1 draw against Liverpool at a vibrant Anfield on Saturday evening. The outcome places the Gunners at the top of the table heading into Christmas, just one point ahead of Liverpool, with 40 points from 18 games this season.

The visitors made a strong start, taking the lead in the 4th minute. Center-back Gabriel Magalhaes rose highest to head in a goal from Martin Odegaard’s freekick. However, Mikel Arteta’s side had a stroke of luck midway through the first half as they narrowly avoided conceding a penalty. Replays indicated the ball had touched Odegaard’s left hand in the box, but VAR dismissed the penalty appeal.

Despite falling behind, Jurgen Klopp’s team controlled the game, with Mohamed Salah smashing a shot from inside the box in the 29th minute, restoring parity before halftime.

Liverpool maintained their dominance in the second half and came close to scoring a second goal when Joe Gomez narrowly missed the target with a curling shot. In the 72nd minute, Trent Alexander-Arnold struck the post, leaving Arsenal to withstand Liverpool’s pressure, securing a crucial away point.