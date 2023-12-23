Two individuals were confirmed dead, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred at the J4 area on the Sagamu-Benin expressway on Saturday.

Mrs. Florence Okpe, the spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

She said that the incident took place at 3:35 p.m. and involved a Chevrolet SUV marked WWW 75 MW and a truck bearing registration number SRA 584 XB.

According to Okpe, there were seven people involved in the accident, comprising six men and one woman.

The FRSC spokesperson noted that the accident resulted from speeding and road obstruction. The SUV collided with the stationary truck due to its high speed.

“The injured victims were rescued by a driver who was driving behind them.

“The unnamed driver took the injured to the hospital for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode by FRSC operatives,” she stated.

Okpe emphasized that the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Anthony Uga, consistently urged motorists to drive cautiously and adhere to the stipulated speed limit. (NAN)