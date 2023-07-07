EPL: Arsenal Secure Future With Saliba’s New Long-term Contract

In a significant development for Arsenal Football Club, French defender, William Saliba, has pledged his long-term commitment to the Gunners by signing a new contract.

The talented centre-back, who played a crucial role in Arsenal’s impressive challenge for the Premier League title last season, has put pen to paper on a lucrative four-year deal worth £10 million ($13 million) per season.

“To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time,” expressed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad. The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting, and there is of course so much more room for development with any player at this stage of their career,” he added.

Saliba, who joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for a fee of £27 million, had one year remaining on his previous contract. However, he spent the past three seasons on loan spells at Saint-Etienne, Nice, and Marseille, honing his skills and making a strong impression.