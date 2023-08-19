EPL: Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun On Chelsea Radar

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun and have made their move for the young prospect.

A report from 90min claimed that Chelsea were keen on signing Folarin Balogun, and they were impressed with his performances during his loan spell at Stade Reims last season. The update revealed that Chelsea have now launched an enquiry for the 22-year-old Arsenal prospect, and the Gunners want £50 million to sell him.

Balogun scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season, and he could prove to be a useful option for Mauricio Pochettino this season. Chelsea have signed Nicolas Jackson to improve their attacking options. But they could certainly use more quality and depth in the final third.

Balogun will be hoping to play regular first-team football in the Premier League, and Arsenal cannot provide him with that platform. The Gunners are reportedly open to selling the player. But they will demand £50 million for him.

A number of clubs have been linked with a move for the Arsenal striker this summer, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will certainly be an attractive proposition for the player. But it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are ready to pay the £50 million asking price.

Chelsea are one of the richest clubs in the world, and they have been very active during the summer transfer window. They have the financial resources to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 22-year-old striker is regarded as a prodigious young talent, and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a key player for Chelsea with regular game time and coaching. Working with a manager like Mauricio Pochettino will certainly aid his development.

The Argentine manager has helped a number of young players develop into quality footballers, and he could be the ideal manager to groom the arsenal striker as well. Pochettino played a key role in the development of Harry Kane at Tottenham, and he will look to have a similar impact on the development of Balogun if the transfer goes through.

Chelsea will look to get back into the Champions League this season. But they will have to plug the gaps in their squad before the summer transfer window closes. They have done well to improve their defence and midfield so far and signing another reliable goalscorer should be a priority for them for the remainder of the window. So the interest in Balogun is understandable.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use a quality backup striker as well. But Balogun is clearly unwilling to accept that role. Gabriel Jesus is currently the first-choice striker at the club, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to bring in another attacker once they have agreed on a deal to sell Balogun. Meanwhile, he is also a target for Fulham.