In a thrilling encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday, Crystal Palace ended Liverpool’s perfect start to the season, clinching a remarkable 2-1 victory with Eddie Nketiah’s last-minute winner.
The Eagles managed to snatch the victory right at the end, just as Federico Chiesa appeared to have salvaged a point for the reigning champions. This match marked a turning point for Liverpool, who had triumphed in all seven of their fixtures this season since their defeat to Palace in the Community Shield.
Historically, Liverpool demonstrated a trend of late drama, securing six victories with goals scored in the 83rd minute or later. However, it was Nketiah, a substitute, who turned the tables with a stunning effort, sending Palace’s usually composed manager, Oliver Glasner, racing down the touchline in jubilation.
The home side opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Ismaïla Sarr capitalised on a swift move down the left flank involving Tyrick Mitchell and Yeremy Pino, leading to Palace’s first corner. Daichi Kamada delivered an accurate cross, and Marc Guéhi made his presence felt — he could have been a Liverpool player had the transfer deal gone through on deadline day. The Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, unfortunately for him, inadvertently redirected the ball back into his own six-yard box, where Sarr was perfectly positioned to find the net.
Liverpool responded quickly, earning a free kick on the edge of the Palace area. However, the match was briefly paused for six minutes due to a medical emergency in the Arthur Wait stand, adding to the tension of an already electric atmosphere at Selhurst Park.
Ultimately, Palace’s resilience paid off, handing Liverpool a stark reminder that every match in the Premier League can bring unexpected twists.