Kai Havertz headed home a late winner against Brentford to send Arsenal top of the English Premier League and spare the blushes of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

With title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City facing off on Sunday,

the 2-1 home win against Brentford on Saturday, proved enough to take Arsenal to the summit for the first time in 2024.

Declan Rice’s glancing header from a Ben White’s cross gave Arsenal the lead after 19 minutes before Yoane Wissa levelled just before half-time, with his sliding challenge sending Ramsdale’s attempted clearance into the net.

The keeper, starting for Arsenal in place of Brentford loanee David Raya, made amends with two good saves from Ivan Toney and Nathan Collins before Havertz scored with a header in the 86th minute from another superb delivery by White.

Brentford now stay 15th, five points above the relegation zone.