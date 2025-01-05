The English Premier League tie between Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday is set to go ahead despite heavy snow in the north of England.

The game was at risk of being postponed but Liverpool have confirmed that it would go on with the derby, following two safety meetings to assess the weather and travel conditions.

While the playing surface at Anfield was unaffected by the conditions due to undersoil heating, a Safety Advisory Group, involving the Liverpool City Council and emergency services, had considering calling the game off as a consequence of disruption on local access roads and safety concerns for travelling supporters.

ESPN reports that the snowfall also led to the closure of runways at Liverpool and Manchester Airports on Sunday, while Liverpool Lime Street station — the main station in the city — announced it was unable to provide services until midday at the earliest due to the conditions.

“Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions,” Liverpool said in a statement on Sunday.

“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.”

A postponement would have seen Liverpool face the prospect of fixture congestion in the months following the postponement of Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park last month due to high winds brought by Storm Darragh.

Arne Slot’s team begins a two-legged Carabao Cup semifinal against Tottenham this week and face Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round at Anfield next Saturday. Liverpool are also top of the Champions League and confirmed to play in the latter stages of the competition.