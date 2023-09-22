Norway international, Martin Odegaard, has signed a new long-term contract at Premier League giants Arsenal.

Odegaard’s contract extension was announced on arsenal.com on Friday.

Though the Gunners did not reveal the duration of the new deal, reports have that it was for five years.

“Our captain Martin Odegaard has signed a new long-term contract with the club,” the club stated.

“The Norway international is now in his fourth season with us, having initially joined on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021.

“He was named our Player of the Season last term after a stellar campaign in which he amassed 15 goals – all in the Premier League – to jointly top our scoring charts from midfield.

“Blessed with incredible vision and awareness, Martin’s performances in 2022/23 also earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year, and nominations for the Premier League Player of the Season, Premier League Young Player of the Season and the FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

“He was also named the Premier League Player of the Month for November/December 2022,” it added.

Reflecting on his new deal at Arsenal, Odegaard said: “Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that. I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.

“My story is a bit different maybe, as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great and this is definitely my home now. I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

Odegaard led Arsenal to defeat Manchester City on penalty shootout to land the 2023 FA Community Shield.

He converted the first spot lock as Mikel Arteta’s men won 4-1 after 90 minutes ended 1-1.

Odegaard scored and had an assist as Arsenal announced their return to the Champions League with a 4-0 win against PSV at the Emirates on Wednesday.