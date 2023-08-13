EPL: Saka Has Amazing Quality – Nketiah

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah, has lauded teammate Bukayo Saka, describing his quality as “unreal” following the England winger’s Man-of-the-Match performance in the Gunners’ 2-1 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Eddie Nketiah scored the first goal of the game in the 26th minute, and Bukayo Saka made it 2-0 six minutes later with a powerful shot from outside the box.

In an interview with TNT as quoted by talkSPORT, Nketiah talked up both his goal and Saka’s goal.

“Unreal! We know he’s got that kind of quality, we’re really happy to have him in our team and we’re delighted to get the win and help him contribute as well,” Nketiah said.

“It was a great bit of skill by Martinelli to get through. When it came [to me], it was just about being calm and getting that half a yard and then obviously it was a good strike –happy it went in.

“We had a really good start to the first half and two scored two good goals and obviously they crept back into the game after making a few late changes. Obviously it was a nervy finish and we deserved the three points,” he said.

Bukayo Saka has netted once in two games for the Gunners in the 2023/24 season. Nketiah also has one goal from the same number of matches.

Arsenal are currently third on the Premier League table with three points and a goal difference of plus one after matchday one.

They play Crystal Palace next in another Premier League game on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Selhurst Park.