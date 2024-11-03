Dominic Solanki scored twice as Tottenham blitzed Aston Villa in the second half of their encounter on Sunday, winning 4-1 to move just two points behind their rivals for a top-four finish in the English Premier League.

All four Spurs goals came in a storming second half after Morgan Rogers put the visitors ahead in the first period.

Brennan Johnson pulled the rejuvenated home side level shortly after halftime.

Solanki then took centre stage, producing a delicate dinked finish to put Spurs ahead in the 75th minute before converting substitute Richarlison’s cross four minutes later.

James Maddison added gloss by firing home a free kick deep into stoppage time.

The result lifts Ange Postecoglou’s men to seventh in the table on 16 points – two behind Villa, who missed out on the chance to climb into third spot.

Villa players wore training tops reading “Fuerza Valencia” during the warm-up, in solidarity with the victims of the deadly floods in Spain, the home country of Villa boss Unai Emery.

Spurs played plenty of creative football early on but showed little penetration, despite the return of captain Son Heung-min from injury.