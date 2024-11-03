Spain’s King Felipe VI, on Sunday, faced a hostile reception from residents of Paiporta, one of the towns worst affected by the recent catastrophic floods in the Valencia region.

During the visit, angry crowds threw mud and objects at the king and his entourage, expressing frustration over the delayed response to the natural disaster.

Video footage from the visit showed protesters shouting “murderer” and “get out!” as they waved shovels and poles in the air. The protest escalated when muds were thrown at the royal party, forcing police to intervene and protect the king, queen, and other officials present.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was accompanying the king, had to be evacuated from the scene, according to Spanish Media. Queen Letizia and Valencia’s regional president, Carlos Mazon, were also part of the official entourage visiting Paiporta, where over 200 people have died and thousands have been displaced by the devastating floods.

Bodyguards quickly opened umbrellas to shield the royal visitors from the flying mud, but despite the volatile atmosphere, King Felipe remained calm and made efforts to engage with the crowd. At one point, a local resident was seen weeping on his shoulder, and the king exchanged handshakes with some members of the crowd.

The queen, visibly affected by the ordeal, also spoke with residents, some of whom expressed their dire need for basic supplies. “We don’t have any water,” one woman told her.

Residents voiced their anger at the delayed emergency response and the lack of support in the aftermath. One of the main grievances was that the flood alert, sent by regional officials, arrived two hours after the floods had already engulfed Paiporta. In the days since the disaster, much of the clean-up has been carried out by locals and volunteers, with little assistance from authorities.

“We have lost everything!” one person shouted as the king tried to offer comfort.

According to a local media, the king listened to residents’ concerns, with one woman telling him she had no food or nappies for her child. Another pleaded, “Don’t abandon us.”

After about half an hour of interactions, the royal entourage left the town, escorted by mounted police. As they departed, some residents hit the official cars with umbrellas and kicked at the vehicles.

The visit was meant to demonstrate solidarity with the flood victims, but it has instead highlighted the growing anger over the management of Spain’s worst natural disaster in living memory. With over 200 people confirmed dead and thousands displaced, the aftermath of the floods has left many questioning the government’s ability to respond to such a crisis.

In the wake of the protest, the king and queen have suspended a planned visit to another flood-affected town, Chiva. Meanwhile, a red weather alert has been issued for parts of southern Valencia, with the cities of Alzira, Cullera, and Gandia expected to experience severe weather conditions in the coming hours.