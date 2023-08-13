EPL: Tottenham Begin Life Without Harry Kane As They Take On Brentford

Tottenham will begin life without legendary striker, Harry Kane, this Sunday, as they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

After a protracted transfer saga, the England captain finally completed the move to join German champions, Bayern Munich, in a big-money move, bidding farewell to his record-breaking career at Tottenham.

Although Kane’s exit would inflict a massive dent on Tottenham’s hopes of re-establishing themselves as top-four contenders, Spurs are bracing themselves up for a fresh start under new boss Postecoglou, desperate to get back on the track after missing out on European qualification altogether for the first time in over a decade last term.

The Australian boss has already set about stamping his authority on a squad which finished a lowly eighth last time out, bringing in the likes of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon, and Dutch defender Micky van de Ven through the door to bolster his ranks ahead of the new season, with at least one striker reinforcement expected to follow after Kane’s departure.

As for the hosts, Brentford will also be devoid of their star striker in Ivan Toney for at least its first half as he continues to serve his ban for breaking betting rules.

The Bees bettered off their first season back into the top division by four places and 13 points, finishing ninth in the standings. However, a repeat of the memorable 2022/23 campaign looks unlikely as they embark on their third consecutive top-flight campaign, having also lost influential keeper David Raya to Arsenal.