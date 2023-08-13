EPL: Tottenham Hotspur Want Gift Orban As Harry Kane Replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have established contact with KAA Gent for forward, Gift Orban.

The Premier League club wanted to bring in Gift Orban as replacement for their former captain, Harry Kane.

Kane left the London club to join Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, on Friday.

According to transfer expert, Sacha Tavolieri, Spurs were already in contact with Gift Orban’s representatives.

The Lilly Whites are expected to make offers for the Nigerian in the coming days.

The 21-year-old is valued at €30m by Gent.

Gift Orban fired a hat-trick in Gent’s 5-0 victory against Polish club, Pogon Szczecin, in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Wednesday.

He has scored five goals in three appearances for the Belgian Pro League side this season.