After Day 10 and 28 matches, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) being held in Côte d’Ivoire has produced 78 goals, an average 2.29 per game, with Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue leading the goal scorers’ chart.

Nsue, who plays for Spanish third division side, Primera Federación club CF, is the surprise best striker and goal hero of the tournament for now with five goals in his kitty.

Emilio Nsue, after his hat trick against Guinea Bissau on Thursday, scored a brace against Cote d’Ivoire on Monday to take his tournament tally to five goals.

34-year-old right back of Spanish third Division side, who switched to an attacking role at the ongoing AFCON tournament is surprisingly the lead scorer at the continental showpiece featuring the reigning African Best Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and current holder of the Golden Boot, Vincent Aboubakar who scored eight goals at the last AFCON in his home country Cameroon.

Emilio Nsue is followed by the duo of Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah and Egypt’s Mostafa Mohamed, who have three goals each, respectively.

Victor Osimhen, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who are the supposed fearful strikers of the tournament, have one goal each to their name after Day 10 of the competition.