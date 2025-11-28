The chairperson of Eket Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) Fund in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Helen Esuene, has resigned.

She cited alleged corruption as the major reason for her action, adding that her decision to quit was for family and personal reasons.

Under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), LEADERSHIP Friday noted that inherent in the President Bola Tinubu – led oil industry reforms, provisions are enshrined in the Act for both Nigerian and International Oil Companies (IOCs) to contribute three percent of their proceeds to the trust funds for the development of the oil and gas host communities.

The beneficiaries, our correspondent learnt, are drawn from oil and gas belt zones of Eket, Mbo, Onna, Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Esit Eket, and Eastern Obolo local government areas (EMOIMEE).

It was gathered that some aggrieved stakeholders had petitioned the Eket Trust fund managers, alleging fraud in the award and execution of host community projects.

But the EMOIMEE in Eket, was given a clean bill as it received a resounding vote of confidence from critical stakeholders who rose from the Trust’s fourth quarterly meeting, praising its performance since inception in 2022.

The meeting, held at the Atan Palace of the Eket Paramount Ruler, Edidem ECD Abia, brought together clan heads, village authorities, political leaders, and community influencers who jointly affirmed that allegations of mismanagement were unfounded.

Retired Air Commodore Charles Usoh, who opened the session with a comprehensive scorecard of the Trust’s activities over the past three years, highlighted the number of completed and ongoing projects, debunking allegations that funds meant for community development had been diverted.

He, therefore, addressed concerns raised in the petition by some aggrieved groups, describing the petition as “baseless and frivolous,” recalling that every issue raised was dissected and resolved during the meeting. Many agreed that the allegations amounted to “making a mountain out of a molehill.”

However, former Board Chairperson, Senator Esuene, also addressed speculation surrounding her resignation, denying she quit over alleged corruption issues.

Contrary to rumours of internal rot or mismanagement, Esuene explained that her decision was driven purely by personal commitments – to devote more time to her Church activities as an Archbishop and to fully commit to running a single parent’s family left behind by the former military governor of the then Southeastern state, U.J. Esuene.

“I have run a single-parent family for more than three decades, and it is now taking a toll on me. I am also fully engaged in ministry work, which is time consuming. These obligations compelled me to step aside, just as I did when I exited politics after reaching its zenith,” Archbishop Esuene, explained.

Mrs Esuene, a former First Lady of the defunct South Eastern State and one-time federal minister, lauded EMOIMEE HCDT, for emerging as one of the best among the 156 Trusts nationwide.