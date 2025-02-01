The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has appointed Alhaji Danjuma Mohammed Ali Ndakpayi, a director in the Niger State Ministry of Finance as the new Sheshiko Nupe.

The Etsu Nupe conferred the title on him based on the tradition that appointed those from Ndakpayi’s lineage, Sheshiko Nupe.

A statement by the Ministry of Finance’s public relations officer, Abubakar Kwanapi, said his appointment was based on the family’s consent.

A statement said the family consented based on Alhaji Danjuma Mohammed Ndakpayi’s loyalty to the traditional institution, commitment, dedication, selfless service to Nupe land, and his support for his immediate community and society.

Alhaji Danjuma Ndakpayi, the new Sheshiko Nupe, is the Director of Treasury Account (DTA) in the Niger State Ministry of Finance, and he is from Bida.

The statement said he is a seasoned Banker and financial analyst with experience in both the private and public sectors.

He is also a fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria CITN and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria ANAN; the new Sheshiko Nupe is expected to bring his wealth of experience to help bolster the development of Nupe land.

The statement said the New Sheshiko Nupe has made indelible marks as Director Inspectorate of the Ministry of Finance, where he introduced several models of accounting systems that made Niger State financial management distinct.

Kwanapi added in the statement that this premise of success stories earned him his present position and made him deserve the title.