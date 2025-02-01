The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) has conferred ISO accreditation certificates on several deserving medical laboratory facilities nationwide, recognising their commitment to global quality standards in laboratory diagnostics.

Presenting the certificates yesterday in Abuja, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, highlighted the importance of the accreditation, particularly the re-accreditation of the National External Quality Assessment Laboratory (NEQAL), describing it as a crucial step in improving the reliability and global recognition of Nigerian laboratory diagnostics.

The minister emphasised that accurate and reliable laboratory results are essential for early disease detection, proper treatment, and public health interventions.

In addition to NEQAL’s re-accreditation, eight laboratory facilities in the country have also received ISO accreditation, meaning they can now produce internationally acceptable results.

Dr. Salako congratulated these laboratories and encouraged others to follow their example by upgrading their infrastructure, manpower, and processes.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating quackery in the medical laboratory profession, charging MLSCN to use all available resources, including technology, to rid the sector of unqualified practitioners.

The minister urged all public and private laboratories to enrol in the MLSCN Accreditation Service and NEQAL programs to ensure quality laboratory services for Nigerians.

MLSCN Registrar/CEO Dr Tosan Erabor emphasised that the accreditation aligns with global best practices and strengthens the country’s healthcare system.

He noted that NEQAL has maintained international standards since 2015 and has administered an External Quality Assurance Proficiency Test (EQA/PT) to over 2,000 laboratories nationwide, covering diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV/AIDS.

The newly accredited laboratories include Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Reference Laboratory, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, 68 Nigerian Army Medical Laboratory, Bwari General Hospital Laboratory, and Everight Diagnostics and Laboratory Services Limited.

Dr. Erabor called on the government to mandate the participation of all medical laboratories in accreditation programs to ensure uniform diagnostic standards.

“Despite the benefits of EQA/PT, participation remains inconsistent. A government directive would reinforce accountability and ensure that all Nigerians, regardless of location, receive the same standard of diagnostic accuracy,” he said.