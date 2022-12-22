The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in Niger State, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has described his late senior driver, Alhaji Abubakar Baba, as a very hardworking, dedicated, honest and pious man throughout the over 40 years he served him.

The monarch stated this when Shaba Nupe, Alhaji Manko Yilata-Abdullahi, led other traditional title holders of Nupe Kingdom to commiserate with him over the death of his senior driver.

Baba died after a brief illness at a hospital in Abuja on Monday as the Royal father said his death was very painful and a great loss to him, his immediate family members and the Bida Emirate council.

He said that the demise of Alhaji Baba has created a wide vacuum that will be too difficult to fill.

“God has His reason for calling him home at this point in time, as the people of the Emirate have enjoyed his humility and loyalty, which will be greatly missed,” he said.

The Etsu Nupe, however, prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdausi and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss with ease.

It would be recalled that the Chief Imam of Nupe Kingdom, Sheikh Adamu Liman-Yakatun, had led other Imam’s and the congregation to pray for the repose of the late Etsu Nupe’s senior driver.