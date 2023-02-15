United Nations (UN) has urged stakeholders, law enforcement agencies and the justice system to do more to address the menace of gender-based violence in Nigeria, protect people’s rights and ability to function well in the family, community and society.

The UN said it was investing in all sectors and communities in Nigeria to eradicate gender based violence (GBV).

The head of Technical Unit of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, Ms Erin Kenny, made the call at the Spotlight Initiative’s Global Civil Society Reference Group visit to the Ministry of Women Affairs to tour the Gender Based Violence Data Situation Room.

Kenny also said that the visit is an avenue to understand better the innovative initiatives Spotlight is currently implementing towards ending GBV.

“The Spotlight Initiative a partnership between UN and multilateral donors including the EU they gave us 500 million Euros to invest around the world to eradicate violence against women and girls a large investment is in Nigeria.

“In Nigeria we are investing in every sector and community to ensure that everybody is mobilized in service to eradicating violence against women and girls. This includes the laws and policies are gender equitable, institutions are taking responsibility for stepping up that prevention includes changing social norms and behavior is in place, that services can reach those most vulnerable to abuse, data system are tracking and reporting what is happening.

“It is very important that we have a strong women rights movement and civil society to engage in the fight at the forefront of leading the effort. That’s part of what we are doing in Nigeria, it’s really working with civil society that understands how best we can support them, to make sure their voices are driving change in Nigeria,’’ she said.

Responding, the minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, said with availability of data, perpetrators of gender-based violence will be tracked easily and prosecuted.

The minister, maintained that empowerment of women and girls would reduce GBV, and called on the justice system to fast track the prosecution of perpetrators of GBV in the country.