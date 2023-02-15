Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated the Steering Committee of the National Development Plan 2021-2025. He said the aim is to lay a solid foundation to drive the effective implementation of the plan and produce a prosperous country.

The vice president said the “overall aim of establishing the National Steering Committee (NSC) and the Development Plan Implementation Unit (DPIU) is to lay the foundation for a strong institutional base, structures and systems that would drive and ensure efficient and effective implementation of the targets in the National Development Plan 2021- 2025, towards building a prosperous country.”

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari launched the National Development Plan on the 22nd of December, 2021.

Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande said the Steering Committee is required to “provide the necessary policy guidance and leadership for effective and successful implementation of the Plan.

“It is a testament to the determination and commitment of the government to provide the desired political will and leadership for effective implementation of the new national development plan.”

“Indeed, this particular National Steering Committee will in a few months hand over to a new administration. This calls for dedication and hard work to lay a solid foundation in the relatively short time left,” the VP urged.

The vice president pointed out that “going forward, the Federal Government is determined to make a paradigm shift by ensuring that agencies and institutions make necessary commitments and account for the level of implementation of programmes and projects within their respective sectors, especially those that were admitted into the National Development Plan, with a view to increasing and improving infrastructure stock in Nigeria.

“We may also recall that a pillar of this government’s commitments is to reduce poverty by moving 100 million people out of poverty to the path of prosperity in 10 years, by the end of 2030. In this regard, NDP 2021 – 2025 was designed to lift 35 million people out of poverty and generate 21 million jobs by the end of 2025.”

The VP listed the specific objectives of the committee, of which he is the chairman, as follows: “To ensure efficient management of the implementation process of the plan; to reduce bureaucratic processes in the governance process; to gradually professionalise planning functions for capacity sustainability; to begin the process of institutionalisation of the plan implementation within the ministry and other MDAs.

“To facilitate manpower development and adequate utilisation in the public service to drive the implementation of the Plan; To exercise cooperation and coordination towards effective implementation of national development plans by all MDAs.

Among those present at the inauguration were the ministers of budget and national planning (State) Prince Clem Agba, who is vice chairman; power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu; transportation (State) Prince Ademola Adegoroye; industry, trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; and health, Dr Osagie Ehanire. There were also representatives of other ministers who are members of the committee.

Others include Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, statistician-general of the federation; executive director of Nigeria Network of NGOs, Oyebisi Oluseyi; president of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Otunba Francis Meshioye; president of ALGON, Hon. Kolade Alabi, and other representatives of MDAs.