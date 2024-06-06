Ad

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish and Manchester United central defender Harry Maguire are expected to be left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad.

There has been no official confirmation from the Football Association and England boss Gareth Southgate has a press conference at 1800 BST on Thursday before the final pre-tournament friendly with Iceland at Wembley on Friday.

However, it is understood 31-year-old Maguire has not recovered sufficiently from a calf injury he sustained in April which kept him out of United’s FA Cup final victory over City last month.

Grealish, 28, remained on the bench throughout that game, as he did for the key Premier League matches against Tottenham and West Ham at the end of the season.

The former Aston Villa player did feature for England as a substitute in their 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday when he earned praise for his performance.

Grealish and Maguire had been part of Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man selection, with seven players having to be dropped before the final 26 for the tournament in Germany is announced on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday it was confirmed Tottenham forward James Maddison, 27, and Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, 23, had both left the training camp.

In a post on social media, Maddison wrote of his disappointment, saying “devastated doesn’t quite cut it”. He added: “I still thought there would be a space for me in a 26-man squad as I feel I bring something different and had been a mainstay in this whole qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 in Germany.

“But the manager has made the decision and I have to respect that. I’ll be back, I have no doubt.”

England start their Euro 2024 campaign with a Group C game against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on 16 June, before games against Denmark on 20 June and Slovenia on June 25.