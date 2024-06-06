Ad

The House of Representatives has taken a significant step towards the creation of Orlu State from the present Imo State, with the Bill for the new State scaling first reading.

The Bill for the creation Orlu State was sponsored by the member of the Hosue representing Ideato North/South federal constituency, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and 15 other legislators.

In a statement released on Thursday after House passed the Bill for first reading, Ugochinyere described the Bill as a symbol of the South-East’s determination to achieve a brighter future.

Ugochinyere highlighted the historical injustices faced by the South-East, which currently has five states compared to other geo-political regions in the country with six and more.

He expressed his belief that the creation of Orlu State, which will have the state capital in the city of Orlu, would be a catalyst for “economic empowerment and socio-political progress” in the region.

Ad More Details

The proposed Orlu State would not simply be a new administrative unit. The Bill envisions the creation of new senatorial zones encompassing parts of present Imo, Abia, and Anambra States.

He noted that Ideato Federal Constituency has been mapped as a Senatorial zone alongside others. These zones would be united in purpose and vision, fostering a sense of regional cohesion.

The implications of this move extend far beyond geographical boundaries, Ugochinyere argued, adding that that Orlu State would usher in a new era of economic development.

“By granting autonomy to new local government areas and splitting federal constituencies, the untapped potential of the region would be unleashed, fostering growth, innovation, and opportunity for future generations.

“Beyond economics, the creation of Orlu State would represent a seismic shift in political representation. No longer would the voices of the South-East be drowned in the clamour of larger constituencies. With a dedicated state government, the people of Orlu would have a stronger platform to advocate for their interests and shape the future of the region,” he stated.

Ugochinyere acknowledged the tireless efforts of his colleagues in the House of Representatives, whose unwavering support has propelled the Bill forward.

He also paid tribute to the countless individuals and organisations who have rallied behind the cause, demonstrating solidarity with the people of Orlu.

Looking beyond this initial hurdle, Ugochinyere emphasised that the journey is far from over. In the coming weeks and months, continued public support will be crucial in overcoming any obstacle that may arise as the Bill progresses through further legislative process.

Ugochinyere’s statement concluded with a call to action. He urged supporters to march forward with courage and conviction, emphasizing that the dream of Orlu State is within reach.

“By working together, the South-East can write a new chapter in its history, forging a path towards a brighter and more prosperous future for all.

“The passage of the first reading marks a significant milestone for the creation of Orlu State. However, much work remains to be done. The coming weeks will be critical as the bill navigates the legislative process. The continued support of the public and key figures within the government will be essential in turning the dream of Orlu State into a reality,” he stressed.