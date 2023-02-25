Manchester United were drawn against Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 on Friday, while Arsenal will take on Sporting CP.

Erik ten Hag’s side edged a thrilling playoff with Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate thanks to a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in Thursday’s second leg and remain in the hunt for four trophies this season.

United are looking to secure their first trophy since their 2017 Europa League triumph under former boss Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal sailed through the Europa League group stages, winning five of their six group matches and take on Sporting next, who overcame FC Midtjylland in their playoff.

Juventus progressed through the playoffs at Nantes’ expense thanks to a hat trick from Angel Di Maria in the second leg in France, and will next face Freiburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Record six-time winners Sevilla are again in the mix, and must negotiate a way past Turkish side Fenerbahce to reach the quarterfinals of this year’s competition.

The first legs of the round-of-16 ties will be played on March 9 and the second legs on March 16.

Later on Friday, West Ham United drew Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League round of 16.

Elsewhere, Villarreal will meet Anderlecht, while Lazio have been drawn to face AZ Alkmaar.

Europa League round-of-16 draw

Union Berlin vs. Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla vs. Fenerbahce

Juventus vs. SC Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Ferencvaros

Sporting CP vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Real Betis

AS Roma vs. Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Feyenoord