The trio of Oluwaseun Evelyn, Baliqees Salaudeen-Ibrahim and Seun Obadan emerged as the top winners at the grand finale of the inaugural Most Beautiful Farmer Lagos competition.

Advertisement

According to the coordinators, the initiative is to celebrate women who are redefining the face of agriculture in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The competition, organised by the Farm Junction Foundation in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems, unfolded across multiple stages from the application, screening, interview, field trip, examination and the grand finale.

Advertisement

The final event was held at the weekend at Alausa, Ikeja, drawing farmers, agripreneurs and stakeholders from across the state.

Oluwaseun Evelyn, founder of Farm 2 Fill, claimed the coveted crown and walked away with a brand-new truck valued at N15 million. She was lauded for her innovation and commitment to modern agricultural practices.

The chief executive officer of Green Republic Farms, Baliqees Salaudeen-Ibrahim, secured the first runner-up position and a N2 million cash prize, recognised for her climate-smart agriculture initiatives and youth empowerment programmes.

The founder of Arso Farms, Seun Obadan earned second runner-up honours and a N1 million prize for her creativity and dedication to sustainable farming.

The remaining nine finalists each received a consolation prize of N250,000 in recognition of their hard work and impact in the agricultural sector.

Speaking after she was announced the winner, Evelyn said, “This platform shows that beauty and brains can thrive in the agricultural sector. We are not just growing crops; we are cultivating hope and sustainability.”

The state’s commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, praised the initiative as the first of its kind in Africa, celebrating women who embody both elegance and agricultural excellence. She hinted that future editions may include male participants to promote inclusivity in agribusiness.

“We are changing the narrative. Agriculture is no longer seen as a dirty job. It’s smart, profitable, and empowering and these women prove it.”

The official award presentation will take place during the grand finale of World Food Day celebrations in Lagos State on October 16, hosted by the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems.