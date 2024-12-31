The former secretary-general of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony N.Z. Sani has appealed to Nigerians to actively engage with the government of President Bola Tinubu by offering constructive advice on addressing the nation’s challenges, emphasising that persistent complaints are not the solution.

In a statement, Sani highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent acknowledgement during a media chat that his administration’s reforms — including the removal of fuel subsidies, the floating of the naira, and the Tax Reform Bills — aim to redirect Nigeria’s socio economic trajectory.

The president also noted efforts to improve security and adopt a preventive approach to combating corruption.

“These reforms are not a matter of choice but tasks that must be undertaken,” Sani quoted Tinubu.

He said the president admitted the reforms had caused significant hardship but reassured Nigerians that these difficulties would eventually lead to a brighter future, urging citizens for patience and support.

Sani called for national solidarity, stating, “As long as the relief is not yet felt, many Nigerians may conclude the reforms are ineffective. I appeal to Nigerians to support the government and, if possible, suggest better approaches to alleviate the current challenges swiftly.

Unbridled lamentations are never the solution to the nation’s myriad of challenges.”

Addressing allegations of Nigeria’s involvement in destabilising the Niger Republic, Sani dismissed the claims, asserting that Nigeria, which has been actively combating terrorism and participating in global peace missions, has no motivation to sponsor terrorism.

He described the allegations as a diversionary tactic by Niger’s military junta to deflect attention from its failure to deliver on promises of peace, stability, and prosperity.

Sani urged Nigerians to prioritise constructive engagement and cooperation with the government to overcome the nation’s pressing challenges.