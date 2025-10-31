The Armed Force of Nigeria (AFN) will this Friday, October 31, 2025, formally pull out the immediate-past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), from the Nigerian Army.

Advertisement

According to an official information released by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, the Pulling Out Parade will be held at 0900 hours in his honour.

The event, which marks the ceremonial end of service for senior officers of the AFN, will celebrate the career and contributions of General Musa, who retired following the recent military leadership reshuffle approved by President Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

General Musa, who served as Chief of Defence Staff from June 2023 to October 2025, oversaw several critical operations aimed at consolidating gains in the fight against insurgency and improving joint-service coordination within the Armed Forces.

Recall that President Tinubu had on October 24 announced new service chiefs, appointing Major General Olufemi Oluyede as the new Chief of Defence Staff. The announcement marked the end of Musa’s tenure and the beginning of a new phase in Nigeria’s defence leadership.

The pulling out ceremony is a traditional military honour reserved for officers who have served the nation meritoriously and reached the pinnacle of their careers. Similar ceremonies have in the past been held for former defence chiefs, including General Musa’s predecessor, General Lucky Irabor (rtd), who was pulled out in 2023 after decades of service.

This Friday’s event is expected to attract military officers, top government officials, and family members, as the Armed Forces hnours General Musa’s distinguished service.

The Defence Headquarters said the ceremony will be streamed live on its official social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter) @DHQNigeria.