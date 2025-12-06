Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has denied links with suspected terrorism financiers in Nigeria.

Buratai, in a statement issued by Brig-Gen. Sani Usman (Rtd), gave the disclaimer while reacting to online media reports (not LEADERSHIP) linking him with individuals suspected to be terrorism financiers.

He described the allegations as “false, unfounded, mischievous, and amount to a smear campaign deliberately designed to tarnish his name and reputation.”

The statement read in part: “the insinuation that His Excellency was connected, directly or indirectly, to terrorism financing is entirely fabricated, inconsistent with facts, and fundamentally at odds with his values and lifelong commitment to defending Nigeria against terrorism. At no point in his distinguished career has he ever been questioned, investigated, indicted, or associated with any such matter by any official body or authority.

“No security institution, intelligence agency, judicial panel, diplomatic mission, oversight mechanism, or administrative body has ever linked him with terrorism financing in any form. The narrative being circulated by Sahara Reporters, relying solely on the unverified personal claims of Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi (rtd), is therefore a clear misrepresentation borne out of malice and lacks any factual or legal foundation.

“The Buratai regretted but said he is not unsurprising, why the medium once again attempted to drag his “precious name of His Excellency into disrepute”, a pattern it has repeatedly pursued over the years, albeit unsuccessfully.

“Each attempt has failed because his record remains forthright, transparent, and distinguished by honourable service to the nation.

“For over four decades, His Excellency, Lieutenant General TY Buratai (rtd) CFR, served this nation with honour, courage and steadfast commitment to defeating terrorism. Under his leadership, the Nigerian Army significantly degraded Boko Haram and ISWAP, recovered previously occupied territories, restored civil administration, and returned displaced Nigerians to their homes. It defies logic and conscience to suggest that the same person who led decisive actions against terrorism would in any way be associated with the very elements he spent his career confronting,” he stated.

General Buratai, therefore, called on the medium and Major General Ali-Keffi (rtd) to immediately retract their publication and tender an unreserved public apology, warning that, “Failure to do so will leave us with no option but to initiate appropriate legal proceedings to protect his reputation and seek redress for this malicious attack.”

According to the statement, Buratai, in his retirement, remains focused on academic engagements, policy contributions, peace advocacy, and philanthropic initiatives aimed at reinforcing national development. “His legacy is well documented and will not be diminished by unfounded narratives or deliberate misinformation,” he added.