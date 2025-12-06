Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya (Rtd) has denied links to individuals allegedly involved in terrorism financing.

General Yahaya, in a statement issued by Brig-Gen Sani Usman (rtd), gave the disclaimer while reacting to reports attributed to Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi (rtd).

Advertisement

General Yahaya (rtd) described the claims as “entirely false, malicious and baseless.”

“At no point during his distinguished military career, nor before or after his service as Chief of Army Staff, has Lieutenant General (Dr) Faruk Yahaya (rtd) CFR, Zaruman Sokoto, had any direct or indirect association with any person or entity involved in terrorism financing or activities that threaten Nigeria’s national security,” he said.

The statement added, “Regrettably, Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi appears to be pursuing a personal vendetta, seeking to tarnish General Yahaya’s impeccable reputation based on disciplinary actions lawfully taken during his service.”

He reiterated that the allegations were malicious and without factual foundation.

“It is deeply irresponsible that (name withheld ) published these unverified claims without conducting basic fact-checking,” he stated. He added that the allegations were inconsistent with General Yahaya’s impeccable service record, professional integrity, modest lifestyle, and lifelong commitment to the defence of Nigeria.

“Accordingly, we unequivocally reject and repudiate any attempt to associate Lieutenant General (Dr) Faruk Yahaya (rtd) CFR with terrorism or related activities. We demand that Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi (rtd), and all parties circulating these false claims immediately retract their statements, correct the misinformation, and cease further dissemination of defamatory content.

“Failure to comply will leave us with no option but to pursue appropriate legal action to protect the name, honour, and reputation of Lieutenant General (Dr) Faruk Yahaya (rtd) CFR, Zaruman Sokoto, in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s fight against terrorism requires responsibility, patriotism, and truth, not malicious propaganda driven by personal grudges against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the nation,” he stated.