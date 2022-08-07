Retired deputy inspector general of police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, has emerged the running mate to Senator Bassey Akpan for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Akwa Ibom State.

Akpan, who got the YPP ticket in the primary unveiled the ex-police chief with the party chairman, Apostle Nyenime Andy, at a ceremony held over the weekend at Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State office of the party.

Amba, who spoke in an interview with our correspondent in Uyo, expressed readiness to work with Senator Akpan in the drive to entrench a new political order in the state.

Amba who is from Urueoffong Uruko local government area, said he was ready to work to consolidate on the gains recorded so far by the outgoing administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel has achieved a lot in terms of development in his capacity and we intend to consolidate from there. We have our blueprint for social development and empowerment of the people as central to our agenda.

“Therefore, we are set for the movement to reposition the state along the path of functional economic growth that will continue to sustain it with a commanding edge in security, infrastructure and human capital development.

“Now is the time for Akwa Ibom people desirous of positive change to join the train that will soon become a movement to usher in a new sociopolitical order in our dear state.

“My people of Oro extraction, Akwa Ibom people and Nigerians at large know my pedigree and experience in public service for 34 years and I intend to bring them to bear along with that of my principal, Oba, who has sufficiently demonstrated these in his various capacities in the private and public sectors at the state and national levels over the years,” he said.