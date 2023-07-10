Ex-Edo Gov’ship Aspirant, Ikhine, Dumps PDP

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant and deputy director-general, Edo State PDP Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020, Gideon Ikhine, has dumped the party and is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter addressed to the chairman, PDP Ward 7 (Ukpenu/ Ujolen/ Emuhi) Ekpoma, Esan West local government area and dated July 8, 2023, Ikhine did not state the reasons for leaving the party but said, “It has been a great honor to contribute to the growth and success of this party over the years, with People Democratic Party recording outstanding results from my ward all through the 24 years of working with you.

“My commitment to the people of Ward 7, Esan-West Local Government and Edo people remains firm and resolute to keep serving them in other capacity.”

When contacted on phone for the reasons he left the party, he said, “It was for personal reasons.”

Speaking on his governorship ambition and his next destination, Ikhine said, “I am still consulting but I will definitely be joining the APC few days from now and I will address a press conference soon to clear the grey areas.”