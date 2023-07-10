CSOs Dismiss HURIWA’s Call For Scrapping Of NPC

Two civil society organisations, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) and College of Bishops, Imams and Clergy Councils (CBICC) have described the recent call by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) to scrap the National Population Commission (NPC) as misplaced and misguided.

They said the group’s comments fail to recognise the importance of the commission.

They said the commission gives accurate population data which is essential for effective governance, resource allocation, and planning for the country’s future.

The CSOs which advocates for policy reforms and good governance in press statement signed by the convener and national coordinator of SNM and CBICC, Rev Solomon Semaka and Bishop Abel Kings, respectively expressed shock, that a credible organisation like HURIWA has decided to engage in such manner of promoting an uninformed narrative against the National Population Commission, including accusing the commission of duplicating the duties of other agencies.

Part of the statement reads, “It is the highest height of ignorance to accuse the NPC of duplicating the duties of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), a sister agency that at best offers limited data for a few Nigerians.