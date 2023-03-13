Dissatisfied with a judgment of the Ondo State Magistrates Court, which convicted and sentenced him to five years imprisonment for $1.2 million fraud, former Vice-Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, Professor Adekunle Oloyede has appealed the verdict.

Professor Oloyede, who was convicted of six-count charges of conspiracy to steal, obtained by false pretence, has approached the state High Court sitting in Akure, asking the court to set aside the conviction.

Chief Magistrate Aderemi Adegoroye had in her judgment delivered January 25, 2023, found the Australia-based professor of Medical Engineering guilty of obtaining the sum under the pretext of constructing a 500-bed space hostel at Elizade University using panel building technology from Australia.

Professor Oloyede, through his counsel, Oke Olusola, filed seven grounds of appeal.

Among others, Professor Oloyede insisted that Magistrate Adegoroye erred in law when she assumed jurisdiction to try the case, notwithstanding that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case; that she reached a perverse decision when she relied on Exhibit p.28 to convict him; and that she further erred when she relied on substantive charge in count 3, 4, 5 and 6 which are on obtaining money under the pretence to convict and sentence him on court 1, even though he was not charged with the offence of stealing.

Other grounds of appeal cited by Professor Oloyede are a miscarriage of justice occasioned by the finding of the court that the purpose of the money was for the payment of building materials, which creates significant doubt in the case of the prosecution.

Professor Oloyede, on a final note, insists that the entire decision of the magistrate court is unreasonable, unwarranted and cannot be supported regarding the weight of evidence.