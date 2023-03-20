Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has formally withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just as he expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nnamani lost his reelection bid to the candidate of the Labour Party in the rescheduled Enugu East senatorial election, which held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Senator Nnamani said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and have decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

He said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.

Senator Nnamani thanked Nigerians especially the Ebeano political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

The former governor openly reaffirmed his acquaintance with the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and promised to continue to partner with him.

Senator Nnamani expressed optimism that a Tinubu Administration will promote good governance, rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.

Recall that PDP had suspended Nnamani for anti-party activities in the build-up to the 2023 general election after he openly endorsed the then presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tinubu.