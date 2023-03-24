A former speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Nasiru Abubakar Nono is dead.

He died yesterday as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Abuja-Jos Road.

Nono who served as the speaker of the assembly from 2015 to 2018 hailed from Yamaltu/Deba local government area of the state.

Meanwhile, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has mourned the late former speaker describing his death as a monumental loss not only to his family but to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Inuwa in a condolence message yesterday said the late former legislator was a humble and down-to- earth politician who was known for his commitment to the well-being of his constituents and the people of the state in general.

The governor recalled that as the speaker of the state assembly, Nono exuded tact, dexterity and statesmanship while presiding over the state legislature and earned the respect and loyalty of his colleagues.

Governor Inuwa on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, conveyed his deepest condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his political associates and the people of Yamaltu Deba local government area over the great loss.