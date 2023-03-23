A former Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Nasiru Abubakar Nono, is dead.

Nono died on Thursday as a result of a ghastly motor accident along Abuja-Jos Road.

The former lawmaker, who served as Speaker of the Gombe State Assembly from 2015 to 2018, hailed from Yamaltu/Deba local government area of the State.

Meanwhile, Gombe State governor, Yahaya Inuwa, has mourned the late former Speaker, describing his death as a monumental loss not only to his family but the entire State and Nigeria as a whole.

Inuwa, in a condolence message, said the late former legislator was a humble and down-to-earth politician, who was known for his commitment to the well-being of his constituents and the people of the State in general.

The Governor recalled that as the Speaker of the State Assembly, Nono exuded tact, dexterity and statesmanship while presiding over the state legislature and earned the respect and loyalty of his colleagues at the time.

Governor Inuwa, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, conveyed his deepest condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his political associates and the people of Yamaltu-Deba local government area over the great loss.