The Media Office of former Kogi State Governor, Alh Yahaya Bello, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of engaging in a politically motivated “hatchet job” against the ex-governor, calling on President Bola Tinubu to wade into the confrontation to ensure impartial fight against corruption.

The office alleged that recent actions by the anti-graft agency were driven by undisclosed personal and political interests rather than a genuine fight against corruption.

In a statement signed by Ohiare Michael, the media office condemned the EFCC’s conduct, labeling its recent releases and actions as biased.

According to Michael, the anti-graft agency’s approach on the bid to arrest the former governor was more of an “embarrassment” to the agency, raising concerns over the integrity of its operations.

This came after the EFCC declared Bello, who was accompanied to the office of the anti-graft agency in Abuja by his successor, Governor Usman Ododo recently, wanted.

Recall that the former governor had on Wednesday September 19, 2024, appeared at the agency’s premises in the company of Governor Ododo and some high profile personalities and later allowed to leave without any questioning, a move the media office described as contradictory and fueling speculations of ulterior motives behind the EFCC’s actions.

“If the EFCC was truly interested in prosecution, would the agency not have taken him in on that day?” the media office rhetorically questioned, casting doubt on the seriousness of the charges.

The statement further called on President Tinubu to intervene in the confrontation between the former governor and the EFCC, urging him to ensure that the fight against corruption remains impartial.