Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the most successful governor amongst the class of 1999-2007 set.

Nnamani, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, in a statement on Friday, added that Tinubu is a prominent member of that class of governors who may still be the nation’s top system builders and political reformers.

Nnamani, who chairs the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, noted that the class of 1999 governors had it rough in the beginning because “most of us inherited a state that had all of its sectors in poor conditions as a result of several years of military rule.”

He added, “All we had was pure joy in our electorate’s hearts because they had a democratically elected governor.

“From health to education to the economy and security, Lagos state and many other states were in turmoil as a results of years of military rule but Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the most progress out of all of us in reforms of various sectors, with Enugu State coming in second.

“These large progress came as a result of assembling 23 best brains in Lagos state to examine each sector of Lagos economy and provide a workable solution to its unique challenges”.

In the Education sector under Tinubu, Nnamani said “they discovered that out of the 7,877 classrooms that were available, 5,908 needed renovation,” adding “With 682,000 students, the 7,877 classrooms were insufficient due to the UNESCO standard of 1:25 students per classroom”.

“The Asiwaju-led administration was tasked with figuring out how to add 5,768 more classrooms to the existing ones, saying that he rose to the challenges by erecting new elementary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools in Lagos between 1999 and 2007 to address this issue.

“Asiwaju-led government consequently embarked on human capital development to guarantee that pupils received the finest education possible with series of staff training and development programs in various courses, seminars, and workshops.