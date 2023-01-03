A former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, yesterday escaped death leading to the death of four of his police orderlies.

The gunmen attacked his convoy and burnt it when they were unable to capture the former governor.

Ohakim, who governed the state between 2007 and 2011 was attacked at Oriagu in the Ehime Mbano local government area of the state yesterday evening.

Ohakim who escaped by whiskers had his backup vehicle bombed, leading to the death of the four policemen in his convey.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Ohakim was with two of his children and was returning from a visit when the gunmen struck.

A source close to the ex-governor disclosed that it took the brevity of the driver of the ex-governor for him to escape.

The source said, “His excellency was the main target but his driver was smart enough to beat them because they were driving to block him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Disappointed that their main target had escaped, they blocked his backup vehicle and burnt it. The four policemen with him burnt.”

Our correspondent gathered that a reinforcement came from Owerri, the state capital and escorted him to his house.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, Michael Abattam, phone rang repeatedly without response.