The youth wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said that despite the threat by the Simon Ekpa led faction of the group that there won’t be election in the South East, the youth wing insisted that there must be election in the South East.

In a statement signed by its leader Comrade Ndubuisi Igwekani (Agu Biafra) and made available to newsmen, it commended the efforts and determination of Nigerian youths to recover the country through their choice of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

He said it is Nigerians that brought Peter Obi out and their goal is genuine, to recover Nigeria. “If they have chosen Peter Obi, South East cannot be the stumbling block. We cannot be seen as the problem,” he added.

Igwekani insisted that Ekpa must withdraw any order against peaceful conduct of elections in the South East if he is truly in the struggle.

He disclosed that a committee has been set up to monitor security situations in the states of South East to identify those responsible for the killings.

“We will also set up a security network to monitor their activities to ensure that all criminals hiding under the Biafra struggle to commit crimes are fished out and handed to security agents.

“If Simon Ekpa is on our own side, if he is really fighting for freedom and show he is not part of the killings in the South East he must withdraw orders against election in the South.

“Enough of bloodshed in the South East. We want to know those behind the killings and expose them. We can’t allow continued killings in the name of Biafra struggle. The struggle is about emancipation of our people not to kill them.

“We also warn the government that Nnamdi Kanu must be released before election. A man who came to salvage his people was put in detention. He must be released.

“We are in talks with genuine men of God, genuine traditional rulers and genuine politicians to make sure that nothing happens to the IPOB leader,” he said.

And following the comments credited to a former chief of army staff, Major General Adulraham Dambazau (rtd), IPOB has vowed to dislodge all criminal groups painting them bad.

IPOB in a statement signed by Emma Powerful vowed that it will dislodge all criminal elements roping it into various crimes committed in the country.

IPOB made the claim while reacting to the comments made by retired Major General Adulraham Dambazau wherein he alleged the group is a threat to the 2023 general elections.

The group stated that they will be neutral in the 2023 elections even as they maintained that such statement was only made to blame IPOB for any breaches in the election.

Powerful said, “Our focus now is to dislodge the Fulani imported terrorists and locally recruited criminals who are demonising IPOB before the international community. Just watch as events unfold.

“IPOB has nothing to do with Nigeria fraudulent election. We are focused on the release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and a Biafra Referendum date,” the statement reads.

The group said they will remain peaceful saying “Biafra agitation championed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB worldwide is recognized and considered peaceful, contrary to the blackmail by the Fulani government in Nigeria. We shall remain peaceful but resolute freedom fighters until Biafra freedom is achieved.”