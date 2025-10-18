A former Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Matters and Social Events, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Dudafa, who also served as a member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, announced his decision in a statement issued to journalists in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

His resignation letter was addressed to the PDP chairman of Southern Opokuma/Ayibabiri Ward 8 in Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa State.

Explaining his decision, Dudafa said it came after a period of deep reflection and wide consultations with his political associates, supporters, and family members.

“Throughout my time with the party, I have been deeply committed to our shared values and goals, and it has been an honour to work with so many dedicated individuals,” he said.

He noted that persistent internal crises within the PDP, especially at the national level, had hindered the party’s progress and created an atmosphere of division.

“The unresolved disputes have significantly impeded our ability to move forward and created an environment of conflict that’s no longer conducive to advancing our shared values and objectives.

“In this regard, I wish to formally announce my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This decision was not taken lightly but after due consultation with my friends, political associates, and family members who have stood by me over the years,” he added.

Dudafa, regarded as a political son to former President Jonathan, also confirmed his decision to join the APC and urged his supporters to stay united and focused as they embark on what he described as a new political journey.