Former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has formally resigned from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and pitched his tent with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

El-Rufai announced his exit in a letter dated November 26, 2025, addressed to the SDP Chairman of Ungwan Sarki Ward.

He said the decision takes immediate effect, noting that he is committed to building “a stronger, unified political platform for Nigerians.”

Shortly after his resignation, the former governor visited the ADC office in Ungwan Sarki Ward, Kaduna, where he was officially registered and issued a party membership card.

Earlier in the week, the ADC leadership reiterated that only individuals with proven integrity and corruption-free records would be cleared to contest elections or hold public office under its platform.

Addressing journalists after a stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, El-Rufai, who also serves as the party’s Deputy National Leader for the North-West said the ADC is prioritising internal unity, fairness in primaries, and broader participation for young people and persons with disabilities.

According to him, the party’s constitution contains a unique code of ethics that guides the conduct of its leaders and aspirants.

He noted that earlier leadership disputes in Zamfara had been resolved, stressing that the ADC structure in the state is now “formidable, united and strong.”

El-Rufai described the reception from party members as warm and urged Nigerians, particularly ADC supporters, to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise to strengthen democratic participation.