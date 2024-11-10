Former Senator representing Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has voiced his support for the controversial Tax Reform Bills currently before the Senate, stating that the bills were neither harmful to the North nor any other region of Nigeria.

The human rights activist reacted to the ongoing debate over the executive bills recently sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu, via his X account (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

He urged Nigerians to avoid sentimental reactions and to carefully review the proposed legislations.

Sani wrote, “The Tax Reform Bill is not inimical to the North or any part of this country. It’s in fact economically beneficial and fair to all parts. People should keep aside sentiments and read the Bill carefully. It’s a comprehensive and bold move to harmonize and simplify tax administration and streamline its operations and enforcement.”

He further explained that the Bills have the potential to enhance revenue generation and curb corruption in the tax sector, particularly addressing the issue of tax waivers often granted to business tycoons. “The Bill will actually generate and safeguard more revenue to the states. It will also combat the corruption in the so-called tax waivers granted to business cabals,” he added.

The former lawmaker reassured the public that no part of Nigeria would be shortchanged or disadvantaged by the Bills, clarifying that there were no provisions within the proposed laws that would increase taxes or lead to job losses. He urged Northern Governors, who had expressed reservations about the bills, to reconsider their stance.

“There is nowhere in the document where any region will be shortchanged or taxes will be increased or jobs will be lost. Northern Governors should rescind their decision to reject the Bill, take time to read it, and make inputs where necessary,” he emphasised.

Senator Shehu Sani also called on the National Assembly to give the Bills the attention it deserved, urging lawmakers to carefully scrutinise its contents. “NASS must treat this important Bill with all seriousness. JUST READ THE CONTENT OF THE BILL,” Sani urged.

LEADERSHIP reports that four Tax Reform Bills have been the subject of intense debate across Nigeria, with stakeholders expressing both enthusiasm and concerns. The bills include four legislative proposals: the Nigeria Tax Bill, aimed at eliminating multiple taxation; the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill (NTAB), designed to harmonize tax processes across all levels of government; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, which seeks to rename the Federal Inland Revenue Service to the Nigeria Revenue Service, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, proposing the creation of a Joint Revenue Board to streamline tax administration.