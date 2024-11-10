Former colonial powers, including the United Kingdom have been told to formally acknowledge and take responsibility for the historic injustices of the transatlantic slave trade and colonial rule.

The call was made by a group, Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro), in reaction to recent controversial remarks made by the United Kingdom Labour Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, opposing reparations for slavery and colonialism.

The group, in a statement by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat maintained that Bodenoch’s remarks undermines the grave and lasting impacts of the historical atrocities by the colonial masters.

Hamzat emphasised that no amount of revisionism could erase, “the brutal legacy of slavery and colonialism, which involved the widespread exploitation of millions and has left enduring scars on societies around the world.”

The group noted that the harms inflicted on African nations and other colonised communities were incalculable, affecting generations economically, socially, and culturally.

It noted that, “While reparations as being canvased by some may be necessary to address ongoing impacts, no compensation could fully account for the scope of suffering endured under these oppressive systems.

“While we advocate for reparative justice as an essential step towards healing and global reconciliation, we must also recognise that no compensation could ever fully account for the immeasurable loss endured.

“The legacies of slavery and colonialism are embedded in global economic and social structures today. Only by confronting these truths and accepting responsibility can former colonial powers begin to address these persisting inequalities.”